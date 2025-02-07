LISTEN LIVE! NOW: The Front Porch Song - Robert Earl Keen, Jr. NEXT: We'll Get Ahead Someday - Dolly Parton (With Porter Wagone PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Feb. 13th, 2025 at 2pm - 830 AM KSDP – Sand Point, AK

PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Feb. 13th, 2025 at 2pm

Posted on: February 7th, 2025 | Author: Virgil | Filed under: Aleutians East Borough, Community Window

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

###

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, January 9th, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/February-13-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/February-13-2025-Meeting-Packet.pdf