PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Regular Meeting – Thurs, Mar. 13th, 2025 at 2pm

KSDP will archive the meeting audio here:

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a regular meeting on Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 2pm.

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

Assembly Meeting AGENDA:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/March-13-2025-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:
https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/March-13-2025-Regular-Assemly-Meeting-Packet.pdf