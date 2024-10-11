PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly SPECIAL Meeting – Monday, October 12th, 2024 at 2pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a SPECIAL meeting on Thursday, October 14th, 2024 at 2pm.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/government/meetings/

SPECIAL Assembly Meeting AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/October-14-2024-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/October-14-2024-AEB-Special-Assembly-Meeting.pdf