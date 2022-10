PDF: Aleutians East Borough School District Special Meeting Postponed – October 10th, 2022

The Aleutians East Borough School Board has postponed it’s special meeting originally scheduled for October 10th until they receive information regarding the final count from the Canvass committee. KSDP will provide an updated meeting date when available.

For a copy of the postponed agenda, see below:

POSTPONED October 10 2022 Special Meeting Agenda