PDF + MP3: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., November 10th, 2022 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly held their regular meeting on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP aired the meeting live & archived the audio here.

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/November-10-2022_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.doc.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/November-10-2022-Regular-Assembly-Meeting.pdf

Download and Listen to the audio for the meeting.

Download the Meeting Here!