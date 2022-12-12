MP3+PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting & Agenda: Tues, Dec 13th, 2022 at 7PM
Sand Point City Council will hold their regular Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13th, 2022 at 7PM.
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.
Download the meeting audio here:
https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-12-13-sdpcouncil.mp3
Download the agenda & packet below (PDF):
https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/12.13.22_city_of_sand_point_council_meeting_packet.pdf
SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA
Regular Meeting – December 13, 2022 7:00 pm
There will be a workshop at 2:00 pm.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
PUBLIC COMMENTS ON AGENDA ITEMS
CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting November 9, 2022
REPORTS:
1. Finance Officer
2. Administrator
3. Police Chief
4. EMS Director
5. Fire Chief
6. Public Works Director
7. Water / Sewer Supervisor
8. Harbor Master
HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:
1. Resolution 20-09: FY23 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program
2. Resolution 20-10: Capital Improvement Projects
OLD BUSINESS:
1. City Hall Repair Bid
NEW BUSINESS
1. Cemetery Fence
2. 2023 Hickey & Associates Contract
3. Donation Request: QTT Christmas Potluck
4. Donation Request: Pauloff Harbor Tribe Silver Bell Rock
5. Board of Fish Meetings
6. Donation Request: Area M Seiners Association
PUBLIC COMMENTS
COUNCIL COMMENTS
EXECUTIVE SESSION
1. Legal Matters
2. Interview Police Chief Candidate
ADJOURNMENT