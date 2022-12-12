MP3+PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting & Agenda: Tues, Dec 13th, 2022 at 7PM

Sand Point City Council will hold their regular Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13th, 2022 at 7PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Download the meeting audio here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2022-12-13-sdpcouncil.mp3

Download the agenda & packet below (PDF):

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/12.13.22_city_of_sand_point_council_meeting_packet.pdf

SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING AGENDA

Regular Meeting – December 13, 2022 7:00 pm

There will be a workshop at 2:00 pm.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS ON AGENDA ITEMS

CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting November 9, 2022

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer

2. Administrator

3. Police Chief

4. EMS Director

5. Fire Chief

6. Public Works Director

7. Water / Sewer Supervisor

8. Harbor Master

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

1. Resolution 20-09: FY23 Shared Fisheries Business Tax Program

2. Resolution 20-10: Capital Improvement Projects

OLD BUSINESS:

1. City Hall Repair Bid

NEW BUSINESS

1. Cemetery Fence

2. 2023 Hickey & Associates Contract

3. Donation Request: QTT Christmas Potluck

4. Donation Request: Pauloff Harbor Tribe Silver Bell Rock

5. Board of Fish Meetings

6. Donation Request: Area M Seiners Association

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

1. Legal Matters

2. Interview Police Chief Candidate

ADJOURNMENT