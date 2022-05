PDF: Sand Point Commercial Salmon Fishery Advisory Announcement #01 – Fishery Stakeholder’s Meeting June 8th, 10:00 AM

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game will be conducting a fishery stakeholder’s meeting on Wednesday June 8th at 10:00 AM.

To obtain further information, please refer to the attached document or contact the Sand Point Fish and Game office at (907) 383-2066 or the Kodiak Fish and Game office at (907) 486-1874.

