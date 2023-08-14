PDF+MP3: AEB Assembly Meeting: Thurs. August 17th, 2023 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold a regular meeting at 3pm on Thursday, August 17th, 2023.

The meeting will air live on KSDP & be archived below.

Download and listen to the audio from the meeting.

https://apradio.org/mp3/2023-08-17-aeb.mp3

Agenda and Packet:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/August-17-2023-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/AEB-August-17-2023-Meeting-Packet.pdf

PRESENTATION:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/AEB-Sand-Point-Pool-Audit_Final.2023.07.26.pdf