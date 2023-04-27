PDF+MP3: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Wed., May 3rd, 2023 at 1pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly is holding a special meeting on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2023 at 1:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here:

Below are links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/May-3-2023-ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA-1.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/AEB-May-3-2023-Special-Assembly-Meeting.pdf