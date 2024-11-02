Trawl association’s longtime leader to retire

The At-Sea Processors Association, which represents Alaska’s pollock industry, has announced that its longtime leader is preparing to retire.

In a statement Monday, the group said former Unalaska resident Stephanie Madsen will step down at the end of the year. Madsen has been with the association since 2007, following nearly five decades in fisheries. She was also the first woman to chair the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.

Matt Tinning, who has worked with the association for about five years and led sustainability initiatives, will succeed Madsen as executive director.

The trade group represents five companies operating 15 large catcher-processor vessels in the Bering Sea pollock fishery. Madsen’s retirement comes as the industry faces ongoing scrutiny over pelagic trawling.

Earlier this year, Rep. Mary Peltola introduced legislation that would heavily restrict the trawl fishery, which Madsen warned would create “unworkable and burdensome new federal mandates.”

The association said Madsen will retire at year’s end after 18 years as its executive director.