Potential Mainland Copper Mine – Sand Point Community Meeting – Mon. May 20th at 5:30

COPPERBAYRESOURCES.COM

Join The Aleut Corp. and Copper Bay Resources for a fun night of dinner, door prizes and info on Pyramid & San Diego Bay Projects, job opportunities and the upcoming field season. Discussion and Q&A session to follow. Food & refreshments provided. We hope to see you there!

* Hear from the project team about the 2024 field season

* Learn about the project’s future plans and job opportunities

* Connect with members of the project team

MONDAY MAY 20TH @ 5:30 PM

QTT COMMUNITY CENTER

QUESTIONS? CONTACT SEAN SOLIE 1-907-687-1184

