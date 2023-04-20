PSA: Information Regarding Testimony on SB 128 – Friday, April 21st at 1:30PM

Tomorrow, Friday April 21st at 1:30 pm there will be a teleconference to hear testimony regarding Senate Bill 128.

Attached below is information on how to call in to testify.

How to call in to testify

Talking Points: Seiners / CAMF

How to call in to Testify during the Senate Judiciary Committee on SB 128

• Check to see if there is LIO Office in your region. IF there is an LIO near you- this is much

better than calling in: https://akleg.gov/lios.php

• If you need to call in, call 907-465-4648.

• We will assist you with how and when to connect to the teleconference for the hearing

of interest to you. You need to ask for Senate Judiciary and testifying on SB 128.

• Please call to be connected 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. This

relieves call congestion and cuts down hold time.

When it is your turn to testify

• Your name will be called and you will hear the audio prompt, “Your line is unmuted.”

• State your full name, where you are from, and your affiliation.

o “Mr. Chair and members of the committee, my name is ____, I am from ____

and am representing (myself, business or organization name)”

• Provide your testimony. A time limit may be set.

• When you are finished with your testimony committee members may ask you

questions. If there are no questions and you have access to the internet, please

disconnect your phone and stream the remainder of the meeting at

https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Meeting/Detail?Meeting=SJUD%202023-04-

21%2013:30:00#tab2_4e (this helps free up phone lines for other testifiers).

Tips for using the Teleconference System

• When calling in to testify, do not use a speaker phone. Speaker phone audio quality is

poor and makes it difficult for legislators to understand you.

• There will be periods of silence – don’t hang up! Prior to a meeting beginning the line

will be silent. Be patient and wait for the meeting to begin. After the meeting begins,

the committee may take an “at ease”. The line will be silent when the committee is not

on the record.

• Ensure you are in a quiet setting when testifying. Background noise diminishes the

quality of your testimony. If you are inaudible, the chairman may ask you to try and

remedy the situation. If it is not improved, they may ask you to submit written

testimony instead.