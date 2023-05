PSA: Public Meeting for King Cove Harbor Master Plan – May 17th, 6pm

There will be a PUBLIC MEETING for the KING COVE HARBOR MASTER PLAN on Wednesday, May 17 at 6:00 p.m. at Agdaagux Hall.

Come on down and Learn about the master plan and potential projects, Share feedback, and Ask questions.

For more information, see the attached flyer.

Public Meeting Flyer_5.10.23