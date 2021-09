PSA: Sand Point End of Summer Clean-up Date Moved to September 25th, 2021

Sand Point’s End of Summer Clean-up has been moved to Saturday September 25th, 2021. Meet at the starting point at the Sand Point City Gym at 11:45 am for bags and gloves. You can clean up wherever you like, and there will be a prize drawing and barbecue immediately following the clean=up at 3pm.