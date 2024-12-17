PUBLIC NOTICE – ALASKA DMV REAL IDS COMING SOON TO SAND POINT

PUBLIC NOTICE – ALASKA DMV REAL IDS COMING SOON TO SAND POINT

We are happy to announce that Aleut is partnering with the Alaska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to bring a Mobile DMV representative to our community to assist with obtaining Alaska Real IDs!

The Alaska Real ID deadline is May 7, 2025.

Before the DMV considers travel, the community needs to determine how many residents have the necessary documents ready for REAL ID issuance. (See AK Real ID Checklist – https://online.dmv.alaska.gov/RealIDChecklist/Home/Checklist)

Timeline:

December, 2024 The city collects information on # of residents that will be ready in February/March to be issued REAL IDs.

January, 2025 Aleut provides DMV with # of residents ready or will be ready by February/March to be issued REAL IDs.

February/March, 2025 Mobile DMV travels to your community to issue REAL IDs

May 7, 2025! Alaska REAL IDs are required to fly on commercial airlines.

The City will be reaching out to community members soon to help collect the information that is needed for us to provide to Aleut. In the meantime, review the list and make sure you have what is needed to obtain your Real ID.

###

ALSO?

Passports are available at your local USPS office anytime, work just as well & allow you to travel the world.

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports.html

###