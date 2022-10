Public Notice: Final Counting Date Announced

The canvas committee has announced the final counting date of the October 4th, 2022 election. The canvass committee will meet on October 14 at 10:30 AM at the borough office building in Sand Point. This meeting is open to the public.

For a copy of the public notice from the Aleutians East Borough, see below:

PUBLIC NOTICE for Canvass Committee v2