Rescinded Boil Water Notice for Sand Point Water System; AK2 260294

20241115_260294_Sand Point_BWN Rescinded Letter

Dear Sand Point Residents,

Department of Environmental Conservation

DIVISION OF ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH Drinking Water Program

555 Cordova St. Anchorage, Alaska 99501

Main: 907.262-8201 Fax: 907.269.7650

dec.alaska.gov john.davis@alaska.gov

A boil water notice (BWN) was issued for Sand Point public water system on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. Drinking water program staff were notified by the operator on Monday, October 28, 2024, that their turbidity samples over the weekend were consistently exceeding 0.3 NTU. Several samples were exceeding 0.5 NTU. In addition, on Tuesday, October 29, the operator reported that entry point residual disinfection readings were not meeting the required 0.2 mg/L

On November 15, 2024, DEC received three satisfactory total coliform samples, has confirmed with the operator that the turbidity readings are consistently under 0.3 NTU, and that entry point residual disinfection levels are at or above 0.2 mg/L. The water system is back to operating as normal. The BWN has been rescinded.

If you have questions regarding this letter or if I can be of further assistance, please contact me at 907-262- 8201 x 201 or at john.davis@alaska.gov

Sincerely,

John Davis

Environmental Program Specialist Drinking Water Program, Anchorage office

Enclosures: Boil Water Notice and Public Notice