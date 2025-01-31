Saint Paul: APIA Employment & Educational Opportunities – February 23rd-March 2nd

Employment & Educational Opportunities

Come meet the staff of APIA’s Employment, Training & Related Services Division during our

stay in St Paul.

Join us in exploring and discussing career fairs, job training and educational

opportunities during the Health Fair on February 26th.

Have one on one time to discuss your thoughts and needs as a community member any time between February 23rd-March 2nd.

For more information please contact Kiara Johnson at Kiaraj@apiai.org or 907-222-9749

