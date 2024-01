Sand Point City Council Meeting: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7PM

Sand Point City Council will host its regular meeting at the Sand Point City Building at 7pm on Monday, January 8th, 2024.

The meeting is open to the public and will be broadcasted live and archived on KSDP.

Download the agenda & packet below (PDF):

https://www.sandpointak.com/uploads/2/7/6/7/27677223/january_8_2024_sand_point_city_council_packet-final.pdf