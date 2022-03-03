Sand Point Fish & Game AC Meeting – 3/3/22 at 6pm

Sand Point Fish & Game Advisory Committee Meeting Announcement

The Sand Point AC will meet in the Sand Point City Council Chambers on:

Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 6:00pm

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss Board of Fisheries Shellfish Proposals 264, 265, and 267 and Finfish Proposal 282 (formerly ACR 7).

The committee will also discuss representation and subcommittee work during the upcoming Statewide Shellfish meeting.

This meeting is open to the public.

The Sand Point Fish and Game Advisory Committee is a collection of community members from all user groups that come together, discuss Fish and Game issues and recommend changes to current regulations. They also represent their community before the Board of Fisheries and Board of Game at board meetings.

For more information, contact:

Taryn O’Connor-Brito

Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Boards Support Section

(907) 842-5142 | taryn.oconnor-brito@alaska.gov