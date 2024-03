Sand Point Lady Eagles (33) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (51) – March 2, 2024

Final Score: Sand Point Lady Eagles (33) Vs. Newhalen Malamutes (51)

10AM on Saturday, March 2, 2024

Live at Southwest Alaska Regional Tournament in Bristol Bay, Alaska

Announcer – Rivera Wilson 1st Half and Austin Roof for 2nd Half

Download the game:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2024-03-02-sdp-newh-g.mp3