SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD – Thursday, March 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM

KSDP will air this meeting and archive the audio here:

https://www.apradio.org/mp3/2022-03-17-aebsd.mp3

We obtained a copy of the agenda & it is available here:

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/March-17-2022-Special-Meeting-Agenda.pdf

SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

AGENDA

Thursday, March 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM

Special Meeting will be held by Zoom Conference, with District Office open to the public.

Zoom Link: https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/82816979857

Telephone: +1 (346) 248-7799

Meeting ID: 828 1697 9857

I. Opening

A. Call to Order

B. Pledge of Allegiance

C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum

D. Others in Attendance

E. Approval of Agenda

II. Superintendent-Board Relations; Superintendent’s Contract;

Superintendent’s Evaluation

– Possible executive session to include Attorney-Client Privileged

Communications with District counsel.

III. Adjournment

Executive Session: The Board reserves the right to go into executive session at any

time as permitted by AS 44.62.310 and Board Policy 9321.2.



