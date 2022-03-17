SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD – Thursday, March 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM
KSDP will air this meeting and archive the audio here:
https://www.apradio.org/mp3/2022-03-17-aebsd.mp3
We obtained a copy of the agenda & it is available here:
https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/March-17-2022-Special-Meeting-Agenda.pdf
SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SCHOOL BOARD
AGENDA
Thursday, March 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM
Special Meeting will be held by Zoom Conference, with District Office open to the public.
Zoom Link: https://aebsd.zoom.us/j/82816979857
Telephone: +1 (346) 248-7799
Meeting ID: 828 1697 9857
I. Opening
A. Call to Order
B. Pledge of Allegiance
C. Roll Call & Establishment of Quorum
D. Others in Attendance
E. Approval of Agenda
II. Superintendent-Board Relations; Superintendent’s Contract;
Superintendent’s Evaluation
– Possible executive session to include Attorney-Client Privileged
Communications with District counsel.
III. Adjournment
Executive Session: The Board reserves the right to go into executive session at any
time as permitted by AS 44.62.310 and Board Policy 9321.2.
Aleutians East Borough School District
PO BOX 429 • SAND POINT, AK 99661
PHONE 907.383.5222 • FAX 907.383.3496
SERVING THE CHILDREN IN THE ALASKAN COMMUNITIES OF:
AKUTAN, COLD BAY, FALSE PASS, KING COVE, AND SAND POINT
www.aebsd.org
Our Mission: Aleutians East Borough School District will provide a quality education;
skills and opportunities, which meet all students’ needs, helping them become productive
citizens and successful life-long learners through committed community involvement.
Our Vision: Every student deserves to be surrounded by a culture of high educational
expectations. All students are to be valued and should be treated fairly and respectfully
regardless of their background or educational challenges. In order for students to realize their full potential; Elders, parents, teachers, and community members should be involved in students’ education by serving as role models and by assisting in identifying and making available community resources to meet the needs of all students.