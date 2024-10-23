State to appeal after dismissal of charges in deadly King Cove crash

A judge in Anchorage has dismissed the case against Danielle Gould, a King Cove woman who faced felony charges related to a fatal vehicle accident in March 2023. Gould was accused of driving under the influence and refusing a chemical test after her truck struck and killed a pedestrian.

According to court documents, the King Cove Police Department responded to a collision early one morning, where a pedestrian was critically injured and later died from his injuries. The victim’s identity has not been released.

Luka Loi, a passenger in Gould’s vehicle at the time of the accident, told investigators that Gould had been driving at a high speed after leaving a local bar when she struck the pedestrian. Police officers at the scene reported that Gould appeared intoxicated, noting her slurred speech and unsteady movements. Gould refused to undergo field sobriety tests and declined to provide a breath sample for alcohol testing.

The State of Alaska charged Gould with felony DUI and for refusing a chemical test, as well as manslaughter. However, the case was dismissed in a confidential ruling earlier this month.

A state prosecutor indicated plans to file to reopen the case but did not provide details on the grounds for the dismissal. The state has one month to take further action.