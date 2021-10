Update: Aleutians East Borough Canvas Committee

Here is an update on the Canvas Committee meeting to do the counting of absentee ballots for the Borough Assembly and School Board Elections:

The ballots have arrived!!

The Canvass Committee will meet Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to canvass the October 5, 2021 Regular Election.

There are 5 Question Ballots to be considered and approximately 213 absentee ballots to be counted.

THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND