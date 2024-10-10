Volleyball Spiketacular!!

Our Rookies and Lady Eagles are kicking off their volleyball season at Lumen Christi High School! Heres their schedule for today! Good Luck Rookies and Lady Eagles!!

**Game one for King Cove went in favor of Su-Valley 19-25. Better luck next game Ladies!!

**Lady Eagles vs the Unalaska Raiders was an upset for Sand Point. Go get ’em next game Girls!

**Rookies vs Lumen Christi’s Varsity Team ended with a win for the Arch Angels. Good try Rookies!

**Lady Eagles vs Birchwood and the win goes to Warriors. Good Luck next game Sand Point!