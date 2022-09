2022 Aleutians East Borough Notice of Election & Sample Ballot

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will have it’s Regular Election on Tuesday, October 4th, 2022.

POLLING PLACES WILL BE OPEN 8:00 A.M. TO 8 P.M. ON OCTOBER 4, 2022 AND THE POLLING PLACES WILL BE LOCATED AS FOLLOWS:

Sand Point Municipal Bldg.

King Cove City Gym

Akutan Municipal Bldg.

Click here for a copy of the notice of election.

Click here for a sample ballot.