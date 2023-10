2023 Aleutians East Borough General Election Preliminary Results

October 3, 2023 Regular Election Preliminary Results

ALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGH MAYOR

ALVIN D. OSTERBACK 183

PAUL R. GRONHOLDT 92

WRITE INS 3

ALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGH ASSEMBLY

SEAT A

WARREN WILSON 239

WRITE INS 9

SEAT F

JOSEPHINE SHANGIN 244

WRITE INS 3

ALEUTIANS EAST BOROUGH SCHOOL BOARD

SEAT C

HILLARY SMITH 229

WRITE INS 16

SEAT D

CARLA CHEBETNOY 224

WRITE INS 14

THERE ARE APPROXIMATELY 3 QUESTION BALLOTS TO BE CONSIDERED

AND APPROXIMATELY 127 ABSENTEE (includes small communities by-mail)

AND __0__ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE BALLOTS TO BE COUNTED.

THE CANVASS COMMITTEE WILL MEET ON OCTOBER 9, 2023 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE

BOROUGH OFFICE BUILDING IN SAND POINT.

THE PUBLIC IS WELCOME TO ATTEND Borough Clerk

