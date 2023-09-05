2023 City of Sand Point Notice of Election & Sample Ballot

The City of Sand Point will have it’s Regular Election on Tuesday, October 3rd, 2023.

THE POLLING PLACE WILL BE OPEN 8:00 A.M. TO 8 P.M. ON OCTOBER 3, 2023 AND THE POLLING PLACE WILL BE LOCATED AS FOLLOWS:

Sand Point Municipal Bldg.

ABSENTEE VOTING IN PERSON WILL BE OPEN FROM SEPTEMBER 13TH THROUGH SEPTEMBER 29TH. ALL MAIL BALLOTS MUST BE RECIEVED BY OCTOBER 6TH.

To Obtain an application for absentee voting or if you have questions, contact the Sand Point city clerk.

Click here for a copy of the notice of election.

Click here for a sample ballot.