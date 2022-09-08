Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., September 8th, 2022 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, September 8th, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Sept.-8_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.doc.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/September-8-2022-AEB-Assembly-Meeting.pdf