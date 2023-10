Aleutians East Borough General Election Canvass Committee – October 13th

Public Notice

The Canvass Committee will meet to canvass By Mail Only, Absentee and eligible Question ballots from the October 3, 2023 AEB Regular Election on:

October 13, 2023 Friday at 10:00 AM in the Borough Building

Final results will be posted afterwards, and the public is welcome to attend.