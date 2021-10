Aleutians East Borough School Board & King Cove Mayor Candidates Forums – Friday October 1, 2021

There will be candidates forums for the King Cove Mayoral Race and the Aleutians East Borough School Board broadcast live on KSDP, 830 AM today.

The Aleutians East Borough School board forum will take place at 4pm, followed by the King Cove Mayoral Forum at 5pm.

Both candidates forums will be archived here on apradio.org.