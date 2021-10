Kelly Tshibaka Live Interview Today – 4PM

KSDP’s Austin Roof will be hosting a live interview with Senate Candidate Kelly Tshibaka ahead of her visit to Sand Point Alaska. Be sure to tune in today, October 28th, 2021 at 4pm to catch the interview on KSDP 830 AM and streaming right here.

Interview audio available as an MP3 here:

https://apradio.org/mp3/2021-10-28-Tshibaka.mp3

Download or stream in another window here!