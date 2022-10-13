PDF: Aleutians East Borough Assembly Meeting on Thu., October 13th, 2022 at 3pm

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold their regular meeting on Thursday, October 13th, 2022 at 3:00 PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Oct.-13-2022_2022_ASSEMBLY_MTG_AGENDA.pdf

PACKET:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/October-13-2022-Assembly-Meeting-Packet.pdf