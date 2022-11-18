PDF: Aleutians East Borough Special Assembly Meeting on Mon., November 21st, 2022 at 10am

The Aleutians East Borough Assembly will hold a special assembly meeting on Monday, November 21st, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Below are the links to the agenda & packet for the meeting:

AGENDA:

https://www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/November-21-2022-Meeting-Agenda.pdf

PACKET:

https//www.aleutianseast.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/November-21-2022-Special_Assembly_Meeting-Packet-V2-without-REPORT-1.pdff