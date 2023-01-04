PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting & Agenda: Fri, Jan 6th, 2023 at 7PM

Sand Point City Council will hold their regular Meeting on Friday, Jan. 6th, 2023 at 7PM.

KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.

Download the agenda below (PDF):

https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/January-6-2023-City-Council-Meeting-Agenda-Revised-01.05.23.pdf

SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL

MEETING AGENDA

CITY CHAMBERS

Regular Meeting January 6, 2023 7:00 pm

There will be a workshop at 2:00 pm.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

PUBLIC COMMENTS ON AGENDA ITEMS

CONSENT AGENDA:

1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting December 13, 2022

REPORTS:

1. Finance Officer

2. Administrator

3. Police Chief

4. EMS Director

5. Fire Chief

6. Public Works Director

7. Water / Sewer Supervisor

8. Harbor Master

HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:

1. Ordinance 2023-01: FY23 Budget

2. Resolution 23-01: Supporting Alaska Department of Transportation Fence Project at the Sand Point

Airport.

OLD BUSINESS:

1. City Hall Repair Bid

NEW BUSINESS

PUBLIC COMMENTS

COUNCIL COMMENTS

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

To participate telephonically, please call 1-800-315- 6338 and use the passcode 26961 followed by the # key