PDF: Sand Point City Council Meeting & Agenda: Fri, Jan 6th, 2023 at 7PM
Sand Point City Council will hold their regular Meeting on Friday, Jan. 6th, 2023 at 7PM.
KSDP will air the meeting live & archive the audio here.
Download the agenda below (PDF):
https://www.apradio.org/news/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/January-6-2023-City-Council-Meeting-Agenda-Revised-01.05.23.pdf
SAND POINT CITY COUNCIL
MEETING AGENDA
CITY CHAMBERS
Regular Meeting January 6, 2023 7:00 pm
There will be a workshop at 2:00 pm.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
PUBLIC COMMENTS ON AGENDA ITEMS
CONSENT AGENDA:
1. Minutes: Minutes of Regular Meeting December 13, 2022
REPORTS:
1. Finance Officer
2. Administrator
3. Police Chief
4. EMS Director
5. Fire Chief
6. Public Works Director
7. Water / Sewer Supervisor
8. Harbor Master
HEARINGS, ORDINANCES AND RESOLUTIONS:
1. Ordinance 2023-01: FY23 Budget
2. Resolution 23-01: Supporting Alaska Department of Transportation Fence Project at the Sand Point
Airport.
OLD BUSINESS:
1. City Hall Repair Bid
NEW BUSINESS
PUBLIC COMMENTS
COUNCIL COMMENTS
EXECUTIVE SESSION
ADJOURNMENT
To participate telephonically, please call 1-800-315- 6338 and use the passcode 26961 followed by the # key