PSA: Sand Point City Home Address Signs

A new City Ordinance requires all buildings in Sand Point to be marked to improve public safety.

You can pick up your sign at the Police Department, Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm or they can deliver the signs to you, free of charge.

If you have any questions, please call the Police Department at (907)383-3700.

Click here to see the City’s Notice