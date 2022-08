PSA: Sand Point General Election 2022

The City of Sand Point 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, October the 4th from 8am to 8pm in the Municipal building room 11. (City Council Chambers)

Declaration of Candidacy (DoC) forms are now being accepted for City Council seats A and C, each with 3 year terms.

The deadline for filing DoC forms is Friday, September 2nd at 4pm.