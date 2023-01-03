Public Notice: Seeking Candidate to Represent Area M at Board of Fish Meeting in February 2023

KSDP is seeking applicants to Represent Area M at the Board of Fish Meeting from February 20th until February 25th, 2023.

Candidates interested in a paid trip to Anchorage from February 20th through February 25th 2023 to represent Area M should contact:

Austin Roof, General Manager of KSDP radio in Sand Point with their reason for interest no later than the 21st of January, 2023.

Contact information can be found in the attached notice.