TDX Sand Point Limited Office Hours – June 12th, 2022

Starting June 12, 2022 TDX in Sand Point will be operating with the following limited office hours:

Monday through Friday: 1PM-5PM

Saturday & Sunday: Closed

For Fuel Deliveries and/or questions regarding your electric bill, contact Mellissa at 907-762-8514